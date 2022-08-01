iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Position Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS REM opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56.

