1,077 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $202.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

