Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $180.60 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

