4,109 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Methanex by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Methanex by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.20 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.