State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

