Cowen Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $620.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $612.18.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

