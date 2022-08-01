MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.
MaxLinear Price Performance
NYSE:MXL opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
