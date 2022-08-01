MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile



MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

