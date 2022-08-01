ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.14.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $168.37 on Thursday. ExlService has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $171.23. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $3,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

