Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 432.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 191,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 475,795 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,561,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 323,826 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

