Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.2 %

MUSA stock opened at $284.36 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.68%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.