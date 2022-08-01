Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ILPT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

