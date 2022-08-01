National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

