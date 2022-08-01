Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 47,979 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,979 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

