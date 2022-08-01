Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $134.50.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $467,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

