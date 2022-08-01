Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

