Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 722 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,741 shares of company stock worth $538,686 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

