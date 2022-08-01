First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.40% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RFEM stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

