iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $188.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.18.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

