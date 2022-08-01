Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VGK opened at $55.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

