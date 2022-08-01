Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.35 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.80% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

