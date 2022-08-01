Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $227.96 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

