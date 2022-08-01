Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 5,308 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 394.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,168,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

