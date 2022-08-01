Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $15.91 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

