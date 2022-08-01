Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SLY stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

