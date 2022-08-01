Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 271,874 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,874 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

