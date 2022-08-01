Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $169.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

