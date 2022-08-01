Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $32.53.

