Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $378,998,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 919,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear Stock Performance

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $151.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.