Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXI. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,587,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 265.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $42.96 on Monday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

