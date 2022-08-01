Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.93 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

