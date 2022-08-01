Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Investure LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investure LLC now owns 362,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,065,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3,364.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

CRBN stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $132.61 and a one year high of $176.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50.

