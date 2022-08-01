Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 353,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.30 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

