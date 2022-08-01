Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $56.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76.

