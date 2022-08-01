34,200 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of America First Multifamily Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.