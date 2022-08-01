Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,592,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after buying an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.91 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

