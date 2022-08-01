Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 163,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,829,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RWR opened at $103.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.