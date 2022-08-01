Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 279,811 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.