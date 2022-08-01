Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after buying an additional 302,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

