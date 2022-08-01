Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

SNPS opened at $367.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average of $307.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

