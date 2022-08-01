3,636 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,478,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

