Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 36.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Skillz by 106.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of SKLZ opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.