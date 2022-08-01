Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $71,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 58.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,372.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

fuboTV Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.51 on Monday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $464.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.65.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

