70,000 Shares in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HCTI stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

