Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 16,815 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

