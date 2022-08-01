Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.65 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

