BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

