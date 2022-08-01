Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $74.39 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

