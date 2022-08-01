Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

