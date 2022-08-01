Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $370,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05.

