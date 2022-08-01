Mizuho Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.55 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Corteva by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $4,800,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

